Kelly Stafford 'fired up' about husband Matthew Stafford and Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl

INGLEWOOD, Calif. — It’s hard to know if quarterback Matthew Stafford or his wife, Kelly, is more excited about the Los Angeles Rams reaching Super Bowl 56.

After the Rams defeated the San Francisco 49ers, 20-17, in the NFC Championship Game Sunday, FOX TV cameras caught the Staffords in long embrace.

As they began to unlock arms, and before the Rams quarterback could join his teammates, Kelly smacked him in the backside with her left hand -- just like a proud coach might.

Kelly Stafford also gave her husband a couple of solid pats on the back.

“Yeah, she’s fired up,’’ Stafford said during a postgame press conference after throwing for 337 yards and two touchdowns with one interception on 31-of-45 passing.

Great moment between Matthew Stafford and his wife. #SuperBowlBound pic.twitter.com/elxZDz691D — IG: JosinaAnderson (@JosinaAnderson) January 31, 2022

Fiery is an appropriate adjective for Kelly Stafford.

Earlier this season, when the Rams played the 49ers at Levi’s Stadium in Santa Clara, she threw a soft pretzel at a 49ers fan.

The Rams lost that game, 31-10, and Stafford threw two interceptions, including one returned for a touchdown. But that appeared to be the furthest thing from the couple’s minds during their postgame embrace.

"I love you," Matthew Stafford could be heard saying to his wife.

