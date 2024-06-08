Kelly signs short deal to earn Motherwell cash bonus

Liam Kelly is heading to the Euro 2024 finals with Scotland [SNS]

Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly is poised to earn Motherwell a six-figure windfall after signing a short-term contract extension.

The 28-year-old club captain is leaving the Scottish Premiership club this summer but has signed on to ensure Motherwell receive compensation from Uefa for his participation in the Euro 2024 finals.

Kelly, who has been linked with a move to Rangers, made Steve Clarke's 26-man squad after Heart of Midlothian veteran Craig Gordon was told he would not be going to Germany.

"The former Motherwell skipper will not be returning to Fir Park next season, however, a contract extension was agreed between player and club that will see Kelly remain a Motherwell player for the duration of the tournament," the club said.

Uefa pays compensation to clubs whose players are away at Euro 2024.

Although the details have not been released, Motherwell received £264,000 for the Euro 2020 finals, when they had defenders Stephen O'Donnell and Declan Gallagher in the squad.

With the pot increasing this time round, Motherwell could expect to receive about £140,000 this time - and more if Clarke's team progress beyond the group stage.