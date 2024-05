Kelly return to Rangers on the cards?

Motherwell and Scotland goalkeeper Liam Kelly is in talks over a return to first club Rangers as a free agent. (Scottish Sun)

Fluminese left-back Jefte is set to sign for Rangers in July, according to a report in Brazil. (Daily Record)

New boss Neil Lennon insists he has no plans to allow striker Albion Rrahmani to leave Rapid Bucharest amid interest from Rangers. (Daily Record)

