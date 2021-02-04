Kelly Oubre's struggles with Steph Curry epitomized by stunning stat

Oubre's struggles with Steph epitomized by stunnng stat originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Kelly Oubre Jr. hasn't clicked with the Warriors in his first 21 games for Golden State, and he especially hasn't clicked with Steph Curry.

Golden State has been much better with Curry on the court sans Oubre than when both are in the lineup, as this staggering statistic discovered by CBS Sports' Brad Botkin demonstrates.

"Entering Tuesday, when Curry has shared the court with Oubre, the Warriors have been outscored by seven points per 100 possessions," Botkin wrote Wednesday, citing Cleaning The Glass earlier in his piece. "Take Oubre out -- which is to say leave Curry on the floor with any other four players -- and Golden State is winning those minutes by 16.2 per 100 with an offensive rating of 128.7, which would by far rank as the best mark in the league."

To put the Warriors' net rating with Curry and Oubre in perspective, only two NBA teams (as of Wednesday) have been outscored by more than seven points per 100 possessions this season: The Minnesota Timberwolves (minus-9.06, per Basketball-Reference) and Oklahoma City Thunder (minus-8.26). When Curry and Oubre share the court, Golden State plays just below the level of two lottery-bound teams.

Oubre's overall net rating (minus-16.9) is third-worst on the Warriors, behind only Nico Mannion (minus-19.4) and Draymond Green (minus-17.6). Among players that have played at least 2,000 possessions this season, Oubre's net rating is fifth-worst, according to Stats Perform.

The 25-year-old has started every game for the Warriors this season despite his struggles, and coach Steve Kerr has preached patience about Oubre's acclimation into the team. Oubre joined Golden State amid highly unusual circumstances, considering the still-ongoing coronavirus pandemic the NBA is playing through and the expectations that Oubre would help replace the injured Klay Thompson.

There's still time for Oubre to find his footing on the Warriors with 51 games remaining this season, and he has shown his ability in flashes. But with Oubre set to become an unrestricted free agent this offseason and Golden State desperate to gain separation among a crowded pack of aspiring playoff teams in the Western Conference, both he and the Warriors will need to see a turnaround sooner rather than later.

Improving in his minutes alongside Curry, the star around which the Warriors' offense orbits, is a good place to start.

