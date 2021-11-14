Kelly Oubre's Hornets gaffe reminder of why Warriors tenure didn't work

Oubre's Hornets gaffe reminder of why Dubs tenure didn't work originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

When the Warriors acquired Kelly Oubre Jr. last November, the franchise and the fanbase were sure the partnership would work.

After all, Oubre was coming off a 2019-20 NBA season with the Phoenix Suns in which he averaged 18.7 points per game. He was a former first-round draft pick oozing with talent.

Oubre wouldn't be the perfect replacement for Klay Thompson, who had just torn his right Achilles as he was returning from a torn left ACL, but the lefty wing was expected to at least pick up some of the slack without the five-time NBA All-Star.

But Oubre never meshed with the Warriors' culture and scheme, and after one rollercoaster season, he bolted for the Charlotte Hornets, signing a two-year contract worth $26 million.

There were moments last season where Oubre looked lost on the court next to Steph Curry and Draymond Green. During the first few weeks, there was confusion as to where he was supposed to be on the court during offensive sets and he was in a major slump from 3-point range. It wasn't pretty early on. When you play with those two three-time NBA champions, Basketball IQ is paramount.

On Friday night, Oubre had a moment in Charlotte's win over the New York Knicks that left former Chicago Bulls legend and current Hornets owner Michael Jordan dumbfounded.

Kelly oubre’s still out there stealing hearts with his zero IQ style of basketball. pic.twitter.com/Cf1Vs8WEvZ — Dieter Kurtenbach (@dieter) November 13, 2021

Michael Jordan was HEATED that Kelly Oubre took a 3 with 17 on the shot clock up 7 instead of running the clock down.



pic.twitter.com/sN6zsuOmki — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPointsApp) November 13, 2021

Story continues

With the Hornets up 103-96 with under 45 seconds to go in regulation, the ball was thrown to Oubre, who was in the corner. Instead of holding the ball and trying to run time off the clock, Oubre airballed a 3-pointer with 37 seconds left.

Charlotte held on to win 104-96, but everyone can imagine Draymond might have had a similar reaction as Jordan if Oubre had shot a 3-pointer instead of running out the clock during a game last season.

With Oubre clearly not a fit this year, the Warriors brought back 2015 NBA Finals Andre Iguodala and signed Nemanja Bjelica and Otto Porter Jr. this summer. All three acquisitions have fit in perfectly and have helped Golden State race out to an NBA-best 11-1 record.

