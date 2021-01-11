Who said Kelly Oubre Jr. wasn’t helping the Warriors?

Oubre danced while Raptors guard Kyle Lowry shot a clutch free throw yesterday. When the attempt rimmed off, Oubre then fist-pumped as if he caused the miss – which he might have!

Lowry’s miss proved quite consequential. Golden State beat the Raptors 106-105.

Say whatever else you want him, Oubre has boundless energy for helping his team (in his own way).

Kelly Oubre Jr. Tootsee Rolls while Kyle Lowry shoots FT, celebrates miss (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com