Kelly Oubre Jr. can’t wait to wreak ‘havoc’ with Andrew Wiggins in Golden State

Although 2020-21 will be Kelly Oubre Jr., and Andrew Wiggins first season as teammates for the Golden State Warriors, the duo shares something in common. Before jumping to the NBA level, Oubre Jr. and Wiggins each played for Bil Self at the University of Kansas.

Before getting drafted with the first overall pick in 2014, Wiggins tallied 17.1 points on 44.8% shooting from the field with 5.9 rebounds, 1.5 assists and 1.2 steals during his only season for the Jayhawks.

One year later, Oubre Jr. earned Big 12 All-Freshman honors while averaging 9.3 points on 44.4% shooting from the field with five rebounds and 1.1 steals per game.

Despite not playing together in Lawerence, Oubre Jr. said he shares a connection with Wiggins. During a training camp press conference with media, Oubre Jr. spoke about meeting Wiggins at his Kansas college visit.

He’s a great dude. He’s very low key like myself. We get to connect in being introverts. It’s really a great feeling to finally be able to play with him. When I went on my visit to Kansas, he was there, obviously. And I got to talk to him and just ask him some questions to pick his brain. Now that we’re on the same side — we’ve always had that bond and that connection that we can just continue to follow through with.

When asked about “creating havoc” with Wiggins on the wing in Golden State, Oubre Jr. said he “can’t wait.”

Havoc. I can’t wait to wreak it with my boy.

Without Klay Thompson, Steve Kerr and the Golden State Warriors will likely lean on Oubre Jr. and Wiggins to fill the five-time All-Star’s scoring and defensive role.

During Golden State’s preseason training camp, Oubre Jr. and Wiggins will have the opportunity to build on the chemistry the duo initially created with their Kansas connection.

