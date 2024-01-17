Kelly Oubre Jr., Sixers ready to step up in place of De’Anthony Melton

PHILADELPHIA — The Philadelphia 76ers are once again looking to rely on others to step up in place of an injured starter at the moment.

De’Anthony Melton, who missed three games with lumbar spine soreness, made his return to the floor for two games before missing the previous two games due to the injury acting up again. He will also miss Philadelphia’s upcoming road matchups with the Orlando Magic and the Charlotte Hornets.

Coach Nick Nurse says the Sixers will rely on their depth to replace Melton just as they have all season. That means a guy like Kelly Oubre Jr. has to step up and produce just as he has.

“Honestly, we just gotta continue to stay together,” Oubre said of his role without Melton. “Uplift him in his time of healing and pretty much just keep on doing what we’ve been doing. We work on every day. We all get each other better so we kinda know the tendencies of each other so just going in there and try to fill that role.”

Along with Oubre, the Sixers can turn to somebody like Patrick Beverley, Nic Batum, and others to step in and produce on the defensive end and help get the stops necessary without Melton on the floor.

“We’re deep,” Beverley added of missing Melton. “I don’t think we’re missing anything. Obviously, a guy like that you want to have. A shot maker this, his ability to block shots in transition. So obviously you miss that, but we’re a deep team and we come in waves and we’ve been doing it the last couple games.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire