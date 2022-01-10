Kelly Oubre Jr. placed in league’s health and safety protocols

As soon as the Hornets looked to be fully healthy, COVID-19 struck again.

On Monday, the team announced that Kelly Oubre Jr. entered the league’s health and safety protocols, per Hornets PR.

INJURY UPDATE: @hornets G/F Kelly Oubre has entered the NBA's Health and Safety Protocols and will be downgraded to OUT for tonight's game vs. MIL#AllFly — Charlotte Hornets PR (@HornetsPR) January 10, 2022

Oubre Jr. will miss tonight’s game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, who the Hornets defeated in impressive fashion on Saturday, 114-106.

The former Arizona Wildcat has played well for the Hornets in both a starting role and as the sixth man, averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, both career-high percentages.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on Oubre Jr.’s status going forward.

