Kelly Oubre Jr. placed in league’s health and safety protocols

Michael Mulford
·1 min read
In this article:
As soon as the Hornets looked to be fully healthy, COVID-19 struck again.

On Monday, the team announced that Kelly Oubre Jr. entered the league’s health and safety protocols, per Hornets PR.

Oubre Jr. will miss tonight’s game vs. the Milwaukee Bucks, who the Hornets defeated in impressive fashion on Saturday, 114-106.

The former Arizona Wildcat has played well for the Hornets in both a starting role and as the sixth man, averaging 16.6 points and 3.9 rebounds per game while shooting 45.8% from the field and 37.4% from 3-point range, both career-high percentages.

Stay tuned to Lonzo Wire for updates on Oubre Jr.’s status going forward.

