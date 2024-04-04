Kelly Oubre Jr. locked in on helping Sixers make a run as free agency approaches

MIAMI — The Philadelphia 76ers brought in Kelly Oubre Jr. late in free agency on a minimum deal shortly before training camp. When considering the production Oubre has brought to the Sixers, the deal looks like a steal.

He’s averaging 15.2 points, 4.9 rebounds, 1.4 assists, and 1.1 steals for Philadelphia. There was a stretch in the middle of the season when he struggled a bit shooting the ball and finding his rhythm, but he has been a consistent source of offense for the Sixers for the most part.

“I try to show that I can score the ball and I don’t really go out of my way, but just trying to just be a better all-around overall player,” Oubre told Sixers Wire of any statements he tries to make. “Like, I get better each and every year. My numbers may not show so, but my usage is down as well, but I just try to get better each and every year, and I think that I’m making strides now later in the season, as compared to the middle. I started the season off strong, but I’m making strides now.”

As the season draws to a close and the playoffs are set to begin, Oubre is looking to make a statement to everybody, and to the Sixers, that he can be a solid two-way player in this league. He will enter free agency again after the season.

“The summer don’t happen until you take care of business right now,” he said. “So no, I don’t foreshadow. I don’t try to think about things like that, but you try to put yourself in the best position possible for the summer but that starts now and today.”

If Oubre can continue to make those strides, he will be headed toward a significant raise in free agency in the offseason. The athletic forward is currently focused on helping the Sixers make a run, but the two instances go hand in hand. As long as he continues to play well and help Philadelphia win games, then that makes his free agency case that much easier for him to make.

With six games left, Oubre is looking to just help Joel Embiid, Tyrese Maxey, and the Sixers make their run toward a title.

“I don’t really have any personal goals,” Oubre added of the final six games. “I just want to play well, solidify myself as a two-way player in this league, show that I can play with Jo, Tyrese, and guys, and obviously picking off wins too but yeah, no, no true personal goals, but just kind of just show that I play both sides of the ball really well.”

Story originally appeared on Sixers Wire