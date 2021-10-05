Kelly Oubre Jr. listed as day-to-day following right lower leg strain

  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
Michael Mulford
·1 min read
Kelly Oubre Jr. listed as day-to-day following right lower leg strain
In this article:
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.
  • Oops!
    Something went wrong.
    Please try again later.

Charlotte Hornets wing Kelly Oubre Jr. left Monday’s preseason opener and did not return following suffering a right lower leg strain on an awkward fall while attempting a dunk.

Hornets head coach James Borrego stated after the game that Oubre Jr. would be listed as day-to-day going forward and the injury is ‘not serious’.

In 14 minutes before leaving the game, Oubre Jr. finished with 5 points, 2 rebounds, and 3 blocks in his Hornets preseason debut.

Recommended Stories