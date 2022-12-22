Kelly Oubre Jr. with a dunk vs the LA Clippers

NextShark

An upcoming episode of MBC’s “I Live Alone” will give fans a glimpse into the life of South Korea’s hottest soccer player, Cho Gue-sung. Cho, a striker on South Korea’s national soccer team, recently went viral during his appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After videos of the 24-year-old circulated on social media, his Instagram follower count quickly grew from 20,000 to 2.8 million, resulting in a flood of “daily marriage proposals” that required him to turn off his phone.