Kelly Oubre Jr. with a dunk vs the LA Clippers
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 12/21/2022
Kelly Oubre Jr. (Charlotte Hornets) with a dunk vs the LA Clippers, 12/21/2022
Yahoo Sports looks at the latest betting information as the LA Clippers host the Charlotte Hornets
An upcoming episode of MBC’s “I Live Alone” will give fans a glimpse into the life of South Korea’s hottest soccer player, Cho Gue-sung. Cho, a striker on South Korea’s national soccer team, recently went viral during his appearance at the 2022 FIFA World Cup. After videos of the 24-year-old circulated on social media, his Instagram follower count quickly grew from 20,000 to 2.8 million, resulting in a flood of “daily marriage proposals” that required him to turn off his phone.
The Magic defeated the Rockets, 116-110. Paolo Banchero recorded 23 points and 13 rebounds for the Magic, while Franz Wagner added a team-high 25 points in the victory. Kevin Porter Jr. led all scorers with 31 points, 6 rebounds, and 5 assists for the Rockets in the loss. The Magic improve to 12-21 on the season, while the Rockets fall to 9-22.
Even if Anthony Davis misses an extended stretch with his foot injury, the Lakers may not be out of luck when it comes to trade talks.
In the first comment by a team official since the Carlos Correa deal fell through, Giants president of baseball operations Farhan Zaidi acknowledges there was a disagreement over the star shortstop's physical.
Warriors general manager Bob Myers explains why James Wiseman hasn't been unable to translate his success from the G League to the NBA.
James Wiseman, Patrick Baldwin Jr. and other Warriors youngsters had a big opportunity against the New York Knicks and Brooklyn Nets.
Lakers superstar LeBron James applauded one of the NBA's hottest new duos: De'Aaron Fox and Domantas Sabonis of the Sacramento Kings.
A report says Bulls star Zach LaVine wants to make his way to the Lakers. However, it won't be easy for the Purple and Gold to pull it off.
Draymond Green gave rookie Patrick Baldwin Jr. a hefty task Wednesday night: Guard superstar Kevin Durant.
The Giants held a private team meeting Thursday after the Carlos Correa agreement fell apart, sources told NBC Sports Bay Area.
The Bears released a statement to help Bears fans prepare for this Saturday's game at Soldier Field against the Bills.
Can you build a title contender around Trae Young?
Free-agent tight end Rob Gronkowski has said he’s done playing. His agent has said he doesn’t believe Gronk. And the rest of us have believed that Gronkowski could possibly return if/when Buccaneers quarterback Tom Brady turns on the Gronk signal. Fully aware of those dynamics, Gronkowski tweeted on Wednesday, “I’m kinda bored.” And while he [more]
The latest FIFA rankings have been released following the 2022 World Cup and there are some big changes as teams surge up and down the list.
The Jets have a real dilemma with their young quarterback.
Franco Harris’ family has released a statement about the late football great’s death.
Trevor Bauer, who just served the longest sexual assault and domestic violence suspension in MLB history, does not deserve a second chance with the Dodgers.
Ja Morant wants payback for losing to the Warriors in the 2022 Western Conference semifinal round and doesn't appear too concerned with any of the teams in the conference.
Former 49ers quarterback Steve Young used a perfect Star Wars reference to explain Brock Purdy's success in the NFL.