Kelly Oubre Jr. blows kiss to Warriors' bench after swishing 3-pointer

Kelly Oubre Jr.’s tenure with the Warriors lasted just 55 games before the organization kissed his time in the Bay goodbye the following offseason.

Oubre returned the favor Saturday night.

With 6:22 remaining in the fourth quarter of Golden State’s 120-113 overtime loss to the Charlotte Hornets at Spectrum Center, Oubre knocked down a 3-pointer. After the ball swished through the net, he turned towards the Warriors’ bench and appeared to blow them a kiss.

Oubre played well against his former team, logging 18 points on 7-of-18 shooting and 3-of-7 from beyond the arc, with five rebounds and five assists.

Oubre was acquired by the Warriors from the Oklahoma City Thunder in November of 2020, shortly after Klay Thompson suffered a season-ending Achilles injury. But Oubre never found his rhythm playing alongside Steph Curry and was never happy with his role on the team.

In 55 games for Golden State, Oubre averaged 15.4 points and 6.0 rebounds per game while shooting 31.6 percent from downtown.

The Warriors, of course, got the last laugh as they won the 2022 NBA Finals without Oubre on the roster. Golden State will have a chance for revenge this season when it hosts the Hornets at Chase Center on Dec. 27.

