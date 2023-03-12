Kelly Oubre Jr. with a 3-pointer vs the Utah Jazz

The Warriors were on the brink of disaster until Steph Curry saved the day with a fourth-quarter flurry, followed by clutch shots in overtime.
The Dallas Mavs star went live on twitch to air his grievances
The Celtics guard was ejected for slamming Young to the ground.
JaVale McGee recently revealed why he chose to run it back with the Warriors after winning the 2017 NBA Finals.
Andrew Wiggins has missed nearly a month and the Warriors are holding out hope he will be back before the end of the season.
Boston Celtics guard Marcus Smart was ejected late in Saturday's game against the Atlanta Hawks after a scuffle with Trae Young.
A deal between the New York Jets and Green Bay Packers for Aaron Rodgers is "essentially done." Both sides are now waiting for Rodgers to turn his key and approve the deal.
JaVale McGee explained to Draymond Green how joining the Warriors changed his outlook on basketball.
Warriors outlast Bucks 125-116 in overtime behind clutch Steph Curry three-pointers
In a defensive slugfest, the Blue Devils held the Cavaliers to a season-low 17 points in the first half as Jon Scheyer coached Duke to a conference crown in his first season at the helm.
Selection Sunday is nearly here. Find out which college basketball teams will be engaging in March Madness and playing in the NCAA tournament.
Jeremy Roach scored 23 points and No. 21 Duke locked down defensively to beat No. 13 Virginia 59-49 in Saturday night's Atlantic Coast Conference Tournament championship, securing a title in Jon Scheyer's debut season as the successor to Hall of Fame coach Mike Krzyzewski.
The Phoenix Suns are the most hard-luck organization in the NBA and the Kevin Durant injury is the latest example.
If the Jets will be adding quarterback Aaron Rodgers, they’ll be adding his contract to their overall cap burden. To help absorb the deal (or perhaps entirely coincidentally), they cleared $13.1 million in cap space, with the restructuring of multiple contracts. Via Field Yates of ESPN.com, the Jets moved $13.1 million to future years by [more]
How does the trade down to No. 9 impact the Bears' draft plan? Josh Schrock offers his latest mock after the blockbuster deal with the Panthers.
After Arkansas' 67-61 loss to Texas A&M at the SEC Tournament on Friday, a video of a Razorback staff member went viral and not in a good way. Jack Weaver, photo director of the Kentucky Kernel, took a video of Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman exiting the court and his phone was grabbed by Razorbacks director of internal operations Riley Hall and apparently thrown to the ground. Arkansas head coach Eric Musselman left the court in a rage of f-bombs after losing to Texas A&M in the #SECMBB Tournament.
Kawhi Leonard scored 38 points and Paul George had 22 points, eight rebounds and eight assists as the Clippers beat the New York Knicks on Saturday.
Dennis Schröder added 23 points and seven assists.
Stephen Curry (Golden State Warriors) with a last basket of the period vs the Milwaukee Bucks, 03/11/2023
The Warriors won't have to worry about Giannis Antetokounmpo when they take on the Milwaukee Bucks at Chase Center on Saturday night.