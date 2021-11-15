Kelly Oubre ejected vs. Warriors after odd referee interaction

Oubre ejected vs. Warriors after odd referee interaction originally appeared on NBC Sports Bayarea

Former Warrior and current Charlotte Hornets forward Kelly Oubre tried to indicate he was pushed, but appeared to get a little too close to a referee and earned a quick technical foul. After sending some verbal criticism that referee's way, Oubre got a second technical and was subsequently ejected from the game.

Kelly Oubre Jr. was ejected for making a 'shoving' gesture at the official after a layup pic.twitter.com/I0MzIF5iD4 — Warriors on NBCS (@NBCSWarriors) November 15, 2021

It seemed to be an oddly quick ejection, as players usually have a bit more leeway with discussions involving referees.

Oubre finished with 10 points and four rebounds before being tossed.