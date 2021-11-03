Kelly Oubre doesn’t need to prove the Warriors wrong. He’s proven the Hornets were right

Kelly Oubre is relaxed, discussing what it’s like to be part of his new team when he’s briefly interrupted.

Chris Housen, a longtime equipment manager for the Golden State Warriors now overseeing that department, gives the Charlotte Hornets’ swingman a dap. Oubre beams.

“That’s,” Oubre said, “the G.O.A.T. right there.”

Oubre was in a familiar environment Wednesday, having returned to the place he called home for a hefty portion of 2021. The Chase Center under bowels were almost a welcomed sight, even if he’s now relegated to a different portion of the building.

“It’s definitely weird being on the opposite side of the arena,” Oubre told The Observer. “But at the end of the day, man, we are in the moment. So I’m really happy to be able to go against these guys and just get the jitters out for myself. It’s always weird when you go get comfortable somewhere and then you’re uprooted to another place where you have to become comfortable as well. But I’ve just got a big band of brothers with me who I’m confident to go to war with. So I’m ready.”

Acquired from Oklahoma City in exchange for a second-round pick to essentially assist in filling the major void after Warriors star Klay Thompson tore his ACL, Oubre never got comfortable during his tenure with Golden State. Although he averaged 15.4 points, 6 rebounds and 1.3 assists in the 55 games he appeared in with the Warriors, he didn’t shoot well. He made just 43.9% of his attempts and was in a funk from 3-point range, becoming the first player in NBA history to misfire on their first 11 shots beyond the arc.

He had increased his scoring average in each season until joining Golden State and knowing he didn’t play at his usual level here is fueling him to ensure there is not a repeat performance.

“Yeah, I mean it’s not to prove them anything,” Oubre said. “It’s more so to prove to ’self that last year I wasn’t my best self, but I want that this year and that’s what I’m working to become. So it’s more so a mental game for myself than anything else.

“But at the end of the day, I’m just happy to see some people that I’ve grown relationships with, and then kind of just say farewell since we only play them twice a year.”

Happily signed to a two-year, $26-million deal with the Hornets, Oubre has turned out to be a key piece of their puzzle. Pegged for a sixth-man role off the bench, his versatility allowed coach James Borrego to plug him into the starting shooting guard position when Terry Rozier missed five games with a sprained ankle.

And his shooting? He’s connected on career-high 37.5% of his 3-pointers, a huge increase from the 31.6% showing last season. He’s also hoisting a career-best seven attempts from 3-point range per game.

Oubre is thriving in the Hornets’ uptempo system propelled by LaMelo Ball.

“Excitement,” Miles Bridges said when asked what Oubre gives the Hornets. “He definitely brings energy. A two way-guy. He can guard, he can score the ball. He can do anything you need him to do. So Kelly’s been a great addition for us. He’s won us a lot of games this year and we hope to keep it going.

“I knew he was good. He had that little stint with the Warriors where he went through a little adversity. But you know he’s a great player. You can just tell by the way he works. In training camp, he was doing a great job guarding everybody, being coachable. So I like playing with him for sure.”

That feeling is mutual, which is why Oubre said prior to their first practice how he hadn’t been this excited to begin a season in at least five years.

“This is just a young, energetic group and we are just trying to figure this thing out,” Oubre said. “We are all trying to become our best selves and we’re all trying to set up a culture with this team. And I’m just more so happy to be a part of the culture forming in this organization rather than being somewhere the culture is already formed, guys are pretty much older so they are relaxed in how they approach the game.

“And here it’s just more like, ‘Let’s get it. Let’s go. Let’s go to war, let’s have fun while doing this.’ So I’m just super excited and ecstatic to be on this team.”

He’s at peace with how everything worked out.

“It’s a blessing because you always want to go somewhere and find a family,” Oubre said. “And I thank God (for blessing) me with playing with such like-minded, skilled, versatile, individuals as Melo and T-Ro, and everybody, Miles. It’s fun to be somewhere where we are not just one-dimensional.”