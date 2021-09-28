Kelly Oubre on being a Hornet: ‘I think all the stars are aligning’

Kelly Oubre Jr. is now on his fourth NBA team in the last four years.

After being traded from the Washington Wizards, where he spent the first three and a half years of his career, Oubre has had a tough time finding a permanent home.

But he hopes that long-term home is in Charlotte.

On Monday at Media Day, Oubre Jr. spoke on his excitement

“I haven’t been this excited to start a season in probably five years,” Oubre Jr. said.

Oubre comes as the biggest acquisition for the Hornets this offseason. His versatility and energy on both ends of the floor will bring a punch likely off the Charlotte bench. And on nights that Gordon Hayward is resting, Oubre will be able to step in and fill that role.

“This is a fresh start for me… I love Charlotte. It’s a beautiful city. I think all the stars are aligning.”