Kelly Oubre again Tootsee Rolls to induce missed free throws (video)

Dan Feldman
·1 min read
Stephen Curry continued to come up big in the Warriors’ win over the Kings last night.

Kelly Oubre‘s contributions were more subtle less subtle different.

Oubre is making Tootsee Rolling during opponent free throws his signature move. Yesterday, he got Richaun Holmes in crunch time – twice.

Not only did he Tootsee Roll during Holmes’ first (missed) free throw, Oubre snuck in a one-legged version of the dance as he got into rebounding position during the second (missed) free throw!

Whatever works.

Kelly Oubre again Tootsee Rolls to induce missed free throws (video) originally appeared on NBCSports.com

