Kelly Olynyk sends the shot away

FC Cincinnati's 94th-minute winner against the Philadelphia Union sure looked to be offside. Here's why it wasn't disallowed by VAR.
Mississippi State is expected to hire Lebby to be its next football coach.
Florida State is 12-0 heading into the ACC championship game.
Washington kicker Grady Gross had an incredible day on Saturday.
Stunned into silence at the sudden reversal of the Iron Bowl, Auburn fans tried to find shards of hope in devastation.
In the end, Michigan didn't need Jim Harbaugh on the sideline to beat Ohio State again. It had Moore, and that was more than enough.
On the 10th anniversary of the Kick Six, Alabama returned the favor by ripping out Auburn's heart.
Daniels has thrown for over 3,000 yards and rushed for over 1,000 yards in 2023.
The Chiefs' receiver woes continue.
The No. 4 Huskies gave Oregon its only loss of the regular season.
Make sure to take a look at these free agents off the waiver wire to see if they can upgrade your fantasy hockey roster.
Fantasy football analyst Sal Vetri reveals some intriguing findings for Week 12.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the San Francisco 49ers vs. Seattle Seahawks game this Thanksgiving.
At the end of the day, it was just another Lions Thanksgiving loss.
Here's what you need to know about how to watch the Packers vs. Lions Thanksgiving football game.
Spurs fans were booing Kawhi Leonard again on Wednesday night, clearly still upset with his tumultuous departure from San Antonio in 2018.
“They bought him and rented him for a year, and now they love him.”
Here's how to watch this week's NCAA college football games.
Between his recovery from a second elbow surgery and the unique demands of both hitting and pitching, how many more seasons of starting pitching can we realistically expect from Ohtani?
With three great intra-divisional games on tap, Jorge Martin runs down all the fantasy goodies to be enjoyed.