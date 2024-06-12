Kelly 'been offered a way out and has accepted'

[Getty Images]

Former Bournemouth defender Steven Cook feels the loss of Lloyd Kelly will be Newcastle's gain after the 25-year-old agreed a five-year deal at St James' Park.

The defender, who can play as a left-back or left centre-half, joined the Cherries *rom Bristol City for £13m in 2019, when current Magpies boss Eddie Howe was in charge.

Speaking to BBC Radio Solent, Cook said: "It's really disappointing to lose a quality player like Lloyd. He is physically excellent, a lovely footballer and he knows the club well. It's a shame, especially on a free transfer.

"He is physically amazing, a specimen of a man, and technically a very good footballer. Very versatile as well. Newcastle are getting a great player and Bournemouth are losing one.

"It's exciting for Lloyd going to a huge club like Newcastle. He's joining a manager and coaching staff he knows well and who will take his game to the next level."

Kelly captained the side to promotion from the Championship in 2021-22, but struggled for game time last season and on occasion was jeered by home supporters.

"He is probably thinking if he was to sign at Bournemouth it would be very difficult to leave because he would be warranting a huge fee so I think it's the timing – he can leave on a free and go to a huge club and test himself," Cook added.

"Over the season Lloyd has had a bit of criticism from the Bournemouth fans and that stays with you.

"Any captain that gets booed at home it is not going to sit too nicely. It would have disappointed Lloyd. He has been offered a way out and he has accepted that."