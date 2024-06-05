Kelly Maxwell shows resiliency in extra-inning win over Florida Gators

For the first time since 2022, the Oklahoma Sooners faced an elimination game in the Women's College World Series. In their winner-take-all game against Florida, Oklahoma faced an early deficit.

Sooners starter Kelly Maxwell gave up home runs in each of the first three innings, and the Sooners trailed 5-2 after three. But that’s where the scoring stopped for Florida as Maxwell took her game to another level and shut down the red-hot Gators offense over the final five innings, allowing zero runs.

“I think I took it personally, honestly,” Maxwell said. “I knew this team was going to fight back.”

It wasn’t a crisp performance, as Maxwell allowed five runs on four hits and five walks. But she recorded eight strikeouts and threw an incredible 148 pitches to lead the Sooners to a win.

About her performance, Maxwell said, “I flipped a switch, chose my fight, and went to war.”

That she did. She was a warrior for the Sooners, overcoming a tight strike zone on a day when her drop ball wasn’t consistent.

Maxwell on her day: I knew today was going to be tough … I didn't kind of have my best stuff … I was going to make an adjustment, middle of the game. I flipped a switch, chose my fight and went to war. #Sooners — Eric Bailey (@EricBaileyTW) June 4, 2024

But it was an effort to remember. She’s been everything the Oklahoma Sooners could have hoped for from the circle as the veteran ace of the staff. She’s been cool, calm, and collected throughout. Even yesterday, Maxwell kept an even keel as she continued to battle through Florida’s lineup.

And now she gets an opportunity to play for a national championship. The Sooners will take on the Texas Longhorns in the championship series starting Wednesday night.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire