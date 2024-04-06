Kelly Maxwell hitting her stride at the right time

The Oklahoma Sooners moved to 35-1 on the season after a 5-2 opening series win against the Texas Longhorns. It was a dominant defensive effort led by Kelly Maxwell’s 10 strikeouts.

Maxwell has been hot in her last two outings. She had nine strikeouts last week against the Kansas Jayhawks and allowed only one run. In this game she allowed only two runs to one of the best offenses in the country while striking out 10 Longhorns.

Through six innings she’s allowed just one walk and one hit before getting into some trouble in the bottom of the seventh.

Maxwell spoke about what has been working for her lately. “I think still just working through what I’ve been working so hard with Coach Rocha, finding my routine and staying with it,” Maxwell said. “Just being in control on my tempo, on my behalf. So, just feeding balls to the defense and letting them be behind me.”

When you’ve got the top defense in the country behind you, that’s all you need to do. Let them do the work for you, just keep the ball in play for them. That’s what the pitching staff has been so good at for Oklahoma the last few seasons.

Maxwell is already a great pitcher so when you put the top defense behind her, it makes her job even easier. But there is no doubt they need her to keep it up to close out the year if they want a chance at winning four straight.

Story originally appeared on Sooners Wire