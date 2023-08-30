Kelly Macdonald's new movie lands UK release date

Line of Duty star Kelly Macdonald's new movie Typist Artist Pirate King has been given a UK release date.

The actress, who also starred in Nanny McPhee and I Came By, plays Sandra, a mental health carer for real-life artist Audrey Amiss (played by Empire of Light's Monica Dolan). The film chronicles their blossoming friendship as they take a road trip and includes real events and dialogue from Amiss' letters and diaries.

It's now been announced that Typist Artist Pirate King will be released in UK cinemas on Friday, October 27.

Modern Films

Related: Line of Duty and Loki stars team up for new vampire movie

Directed by Carol Morley, the film had its world premiere at the 2022 Tallinn Black Nights Film Festival and its UK premiere at the 2023 Glasgow Film Festival, receiving plenty of good reviews.

"The dynamic between Monica Dolan and Kelly Macdonald is electric, funny and joyous," co-producer Cairo Cannon previously said in a statement. "Carol Morley's distinct direction strikes the perfect balance between the humour and the realities of Audrey Amiss's life.

"Thanks to our superb cast and collaborators, Morley's Typist Artist Pirate King is set to be a must-see British road movie."

Modern Films

Earlier this year, Macdonald was announced to star opposite Stranger Things' Sadie Sink in the new musical O'Dessa. It follows a girl in a post-apocalyptic future who sets out to find a family heirloom and ends up meeting her true love.

Unfortunately, Macdonald's planned TV project Never Let Me Go was cancelled before going into production, while the actress has also admitted that she's unlikely to reprise her role as DCI Joanne Davidson in Line of Duty series 7 (if it ever happens).

Thankfully, we have Typist Artist Pirate King to look forward to.

The film arrives to UK cinemas on October 27. Meanwhile, Line of Duty is streaming on BBC iPlayer, and DVD and Blu-ray boxsets are also available to buy now.

You Might Also Like