Broncos General Manager George Paton announced an addition to his staff on Monday.

Kelly Kleine has been named executive director of football operations and special advisor to Paton. Kleine worked with Paton in Minnesota for the last 10 years and was most recently the Vikings’ manager of player personnel/college scout.

The Broncos statement says Kleine is believed to be the highest-ranking woman in scouting in league history.

“Kelly is a rising star in the NFL, and we’re fortunate to add someone of her caliber to the Denver Broncos,” Paton said. “Having worked with her for nine years in Minnesota, Kelly has a strong understanding of all aspects of football operations and player evaluation along with outstanding leadership qualities. She will be a tremendous resource with her experience on the pro and college sides as well as her knowledge of our grading scale and football calendar.”

Kleine will be involved with scouting, player evaluation, football administration, and oversee the team’s video and equipment departments.

Kelly Kleine named Broncos’ executive director of football operations/special advisor to G.M. originally appeared on Pro Football Talk