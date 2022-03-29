Kelly green Eagles jerseys are coming back, and fans are losing their minds originally appeared on NBC Sports Philadelphia

The Eagles' old kelly green uniforms are some of the best duds in the history of sports. They're classic. They pop. They're just too beautiful not to be won routinely throughout the football season.

Eagles owner Jeffrey Lurie agrees, and during his press conference at the NFL owners meetings Tuesday, after years of hype, he confirmed the Birds will be bringing back the kelly green unis in 2023.

Fans have been clamoring for the return of kelly green for years, and when Lurie announced they would be coming back, they understandably went wild on the Twitter machine.

THE KELLY GREEN UNIFORMS ARE COMING BACK pic.twitter.com/bNdJZE8S4s — gina tricot ðŸŒ™âœ¨ðŸŒŸðŸŒˆ (@tonyspep) March 29, 2022

BEST JERSEYS THE GAME HAS EVER SEEN pic.twitter.com/pHmLFcTzTX — Rust ð–£˜ (@wustdontmiss) March 29, 2022

Give me all the Kelly green eagle edits!!!! pic.twitter.com/ZM3OdHhD50 — Donovan Castaneda (@Liltortillaboi5) March 29, 2022

KELLY GREEN JERSEYS ARE COMING BACK EAGLES GOING TO THE SUPER BOWL https://t.co/k0BaBvoR55 — sean (@ColonelZhele) March 29, 2022

The Kelly Green #Eagles jerseys are among the best uniforms in #NFL history. pic.twitter.com/mTRBNwhpex — Derek Jones (@DerekJones79) March 29, 2022

white/silver is the best Eagles look ever, but obviously kelly green jerseys will make way more $$$ pic.twitter.com/gOrGn3vJnT — shamus (@shamus_clancy) March 29, 2022

The return of kelly green is a long time coming. The Eagles haven't donned the classic look since their season opener in 2010, but that was the only time they busted out the throwbacks that season.

It's a shame fans will have to wait roughly a year and a half to see the Eagles rocking the new threads, but one can imagine it'll be worth the wait.

In the meantime, the Eagles will also be introducing black helmets to wear with their all-black alternates this coming season, which is sure to look mighty clean.