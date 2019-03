In his fifth season with the Ducks, Kelly Graves is the first Oregon coach to receive the Pac-12 Coach of the Year award since Jody Runge in 1999. Under his leadership this season, a program record four Ducks (Sabrina Ionescu, Ruthy Hebard, Satou Sabally and Maite Cazorla) were named all-Pac-12, while Erin Boley was an honorable mention all-conference choice.

