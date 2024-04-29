Kelly Graves adds former BYU guard Nani Falatea to 2024-25 roster

Oregon Ducks women’s basketball coach Kelly Graves is in the midst of rebuilding the roster and the latest addition is Nani Falatea.

As a sophomore in the 2022-23 season, she started all 32 games where she averaged 34.9 minutes per game and 15.3 points on 39.2 percent shooting. Falatea led the Cougars with 149 total assists, 4.5 assists per game, eld the second-highest three-point percentage at 36.7 percent and was BYU’s second-leading rebounder at 3.9 rebounds per game.

But as last season began, Falatea stepped away from the BYU program only after a few games. No reason was given. Now as a Duck, the 5-foot-9 guard from Salt Lake City has a chance to start and play the minutes she is used to.

Story originally appeared on Ducks Wire