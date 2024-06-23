Kelly’s Euros advice: Live in the moment

Chloe Kelly has offered some words of wisdom to the England team ahead of the Three Lions’ final Euro 2024 group game against Slovenia.

The City winger’s extra time strike against Germany ended England’s 56-year wait for a major international honour at Euro 2022.

That came 12 months after Gareth Southgate’s side had reached the final of the men’s tournament, losing out to Italy on penalties.

And as their push to go one better this summer continues, Kelly called for the England squad to fully immerse themselves into tournament life and savour every moment on and off the pitch.

“Once you’re in, there’s no going home to your families. You only get one shot at that,” City’s number nine explained on England's Lions Den live show.

“In Club football you go to training the next day and you’re on again but in tournament football you spend the whole week together.

“For me, it was about enjoying every moment [at Euro 2022] because it goes so quickly.

“It’s all about living in the moment and not getting too carried away with the outside world, enjoy being in the camp and around the team.”

Thanks to her decisive strike at Wembley, and iconic celebration, Kelly will forever be synonymous with Euro 2022, where host nation England emerged as winners.

It’s a summer she remembers fondly, and admits the sight of fellow City stars Kyle Walker, John Stones and Phil Foden has brought back plenty of memories from two years ago.

Looking back on that tournament, she added that the close bond which was forged off the pitch played an important role in England’s success on it.

She reflects: “It was such a special summer, and seeing the boys in the camp now brings back so many memories.

“It makes me excited for the qualifiers coming up as well. You make so many great memories in the camp.

“Like we did that summer, off the pitch was so special for us which allowed us to perform on it.

“We got to go down the River Thames on the boats which is how we spent our time off the pitch and playing volleyball.

“That bond is so nice because it becomes your second family while you’re in camp.”