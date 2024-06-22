Kelly’s early homer and Flaherty’s strong start help Tigers snap 4-game skid and edge White Sox 2-1

DETROIT (AP) — Carson Kelly hit an early two-run homer, Jack Flaherty was solid into the sixth inning and the Detroit Tigers snapped a four-game losing streak by holding on to edge the Chicago White Sox 2-1.

The game ended when Paul DeJong, who was hit by a pitch with one out in the ninth, took off running on pinch-hitter Andrew Benintendi’s flyout and lost track of the outs and was doubled off first.

Flaherty allowed one run and five hits in 5 2/3 innings.

Tommy Pham homered for the White Sox, who have lost three straight.

