Kelly: Dolphins contending window lasts as long as two Hall of Famers are here | Opinion

There’s plenty of evidence that the Miami Dolphins fan base might have impostor syndrome.

That’s my theory on why this franchise can’t enjoy nice things, appreciating them while they are in our possession.

It explains why South Florida doesn’t view Tyreek Hill as the generational football player he is, and some media members, and fans are impatiently awaiting his reign of terror the NFL while a member of the Dolphins to be over.

It’s why we didn’t appreciate the duo that was Jalen Ramsey and Xavien Howard last season, and took Ramsey’s return from his season-threatening knee injury he sustained last season for granted, acting as if returning to the field three months after tearing a meniscus ligament in his left knee is normal.

Considering what this franchise has been through the past three decades, and how much Miami gave up for Hill and Ramsey in the trades that brought both superstars to the Dolphins, we deserve to have those two elite football players in their prime.

And more importantly, the Dolphins should be doing everything in their power to ensure that each ends his career in Miami because Hill and Ramsey are destined for the Hall of Fame if they put together two or three more seasons of high-level play, and each keeps themselves out of the tabloid headlines, which has proven to be a challenge for Hill.

But Hill, who has averaged 11 touchdowns a season in his eight year career, is worth the headaches because he has produced the second best two seasons of offensive productivity in the sport’s history, behind only Calvin Johnson (3,645 receiving yards).

Imagine if Hill actually stays healthy, plays in all 17 games and finally becomes the NFL’s first 2,000 receiver, which has been his personal goal the past two seasons?

Even at 30 Hill has the talent to do it, which is why Miami would be foolish to not extend his contract, ensuring he writes the final chapters of a Hall of Fame career as a Dolphin.

Hill will earn $20 million this season if he achieves all his bonuses, and this is the final year of his deal that’s guaranteed. Next season he’s expected to earn $21.9 million, which falls significantly short of what Justin Jefferson is averaging ($28.4 million). Hill’s likely seeking a two-year extension that guarantees him $60-plus million, and the Dolphins would be crazy not to give it to him because exactly what’s the alternative?

Rebuilding?

“Ensuring I’m a Dolphin for life, that’s No. 1,” Hill said when asked about his agenda during minicamp. “And that’s priority No. 1, man. This is obviously the best situation for myself and the family. I don’t think it could get any better, whether it’s just to live in an establishment in the state and the taxes. Everything, the weather, everything that comes with just living in Miami is just beautiful. We love it.”

Hil was then asked if he felt he should always be one of the NFL’s five highest-paid receivers, and his immediate “for sure,” response, and the fact he compared himself to an Amazon driver delivering on a 100 routes per day when his peers are only doing 65, was telling.

“I’m supposed to be the top-paid person, you feel me?” Hill said. “If you feel like you deserve it, go get it.”

Ramsey likely has the same mind-set.

Next year will be Ramsey’s final year under contract, and none of his salary is guaranteed. He’s due $15.5 million in base salary and another $4 million in a roster bonus due on the fifth day of the 2025 league year.

The Dolphins’ title contending window will be open as long as Hill and Ramsey are on the roster, and remains among the best at their positions.

Ramsey’s most impressive NFL season might have been last year, when he returned from a potential season-ending knee injury he sustained in the first week of training camp in three months, and then played at an All-Pro level in the 11 games he played.

With Ramsey locking down one side of the field the Dolphins defense rose to as high as fourth in the NFL heading into the Baltimore beat down, a 56-19 loss where Miami lost three defensive starters to season-ending injuries.

But Ramsey wasn’t the problem, and the hope is that he will be allowed to take his game to the next level, returning to a role he held most of his NFL career, shadowing the opposition’s best weapon, which wasn’t allowed under former defensive coordinator Vic Fangio.

New defensive coordinator Anthony Weaver intends to build coverage in the secondary around the seven-time Pro Bowl selection.

“Those are things that I’ve done throughout my whole career besides last year. Last year was the only time I didn’t follow and only stayed on one side of the field. So last year was kind of a different year for me rather than this being different,” said Ramsey, who has pulled down 22 career interceptions in 118 regular-season games. “This is like back to what I do, back to where I thrive and made impact and have a lot of fun playing the game.”

That’s what teams do when they have elite players. Just as Miami’s offense is built around Hill, the Dolphins plan to build the defense around Ramsey.

“There are not many comps to Jalen Ramsey. There are probably not any,” McDaniel said, seemingly forgetting about Champ Bailey, Rod Woodson and Charles Woodson, physical defensive backs who were all elected to the Pro Football Hall of Fame. “Thinking outside the box, finding different ways for him to thrive helps others thrive. And I think that’s something from a philosophical standpoint that is in line with my beliefs in football.”