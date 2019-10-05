Missouri QB Kelly Bryant suffers apparent left knee injury after late and dirty hit

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant throws a pass during the second quarter of an NCAA college football game against South Carolina Saturday, Sept. 21, 2019, in Columbia, Mo. (AP Photo/L.G. Patterson)

Missouri quarterback Kelly Bryant appeared to suffer a left knee injury after got hit from behind after throwing a touchdown pass.

Bryant had just helped Missouri extend its lead to 42-7 over Troy at halftime when he got hit late and low by Troy defensive tackle Travis Sailo. Here’s the play. Sailo was flagged for roughing the passer.

How Kelly Bryant got injured. (via SEC Network)

Not only was Sailo’s hit late, it was dirty. He moves toward Bryant while he’s on the turf with the intent to hit his leg from behind. And that force clearly hurt Bryant, who grabbed his left knee immediately after his ankle got turned on the hit as well. Missouri announced at the start of the second half that Bryant would miss the rest of the game with what the school said was a “left leg” injury.

Bryant transferred to Missouri after he started the 2018 season as Clemson’s starting quarterback. When he was replaced by Trevor Lawrence as the Tigers’ starter after four games, Bryant took advantage of college football’s new redshirt rule and sat out the rest of his senior season. He was able to transfer to Mizzou as a graduate transfer and play immediately.

Bryant will finish the game 12-of-19 passing for 221 yards and three touchdowns. He also rushed for a touchdown in the first 30 minutes.

