Kelly among five to leave Bournemouth

[Getty Images]

Bournemouth have confirmed that Lloyd Kelly is among five members of the first-team squad that will leave the club in the summer.

The 25-year-old defender is joined by Emiliano Marcondes, Darren Randolph, Jamal Lowe and Ryan Fredericks in departing following the conclusion of their contracts.

Kelly, who has been linked with a number of clubs, made 141 appearances for Bournemouth in all competitions.

He scored three goals and made eight assists, as well as captaining the club to promotion back to the Premier League in 2021-22.

There are also five departures from the Cherries' development squad with Ben Greenwood, Baylin Johnson, Ferdinand Okoh, Cameron Plain and Euan Pollock all to leave the south coast club.