Kelly Akharaiyi discusses first spring with Mississippi State football, Jeff Lebby
Mississippi State football added receiver Kelly Akharaiyi from the transfer portal in the offseason. Watch what he said about the transition to MSU.
The Orioles, Yankees and Rangers round out the top five of our inaugural 2024 power rankings.
Phillips' suspension begins Tuesday and will end April 22, three days before the 2024 NFL Draft.
The former featherweight champion sees the BMF bout versus Justin Gaethje as an opportunity to prove himself once again and potentially alter the course of his career.
The presumed No. 1 pick in the 2024 NFL Draft is USC's Caleb Williams — we all know that. But what many might not know is that the rookie is set to change the record both for both fantasy and Chicago, says Andy Behrens.
Did the confluence of NIL, the FBI and the transfer portal combine to finally break the decades-long stronghold Nike and Adidas had on college basketball?
Eleven years after his last official match at WrestleMania, Dwayne “The Rock” Johnson finds himself in uncharted — yet somehow also familiar — territory.
Virginia Tech guard Georgia Amoore is entering the transfer portal. The decision follows head coach Kenny Brooks leaving for Kentucky.
Mike Clevinger is returning to the White Sox on a one-year deal this season.
Jake Mintz & Jordan Shusterman recap the first weekend of action in the 2024 season including Juan Soto making an impact on the Yankees, Rhys Hoskins and the Mets getting into it and Michael Harris beefing with Phillies fans.
Iowa and UConn claimed the last two spots in the Women's Final Four.
Yes, the Dodgers have three MVPs atop their lineup, but it's the depth of their offense that will give opposing pitchers nightmares.
Juan Soto has hit .529 with four RBI in four games with the Yankees this season.
'Mock Draft Monday' rolls on ESPN's Field Yates joining Matt Harmon to break down his latest mock draft. Harmon has Yates break down his mock draft methodology and what goes into his decision making when placing certain prospects on certain teams.
After being picked to finish 10th in the Pac-12, the Beavers blew away expectations by making a run to the Elite Eight and competing with No. 1 South Carolina to the end.
Minnesota State won both the men’s and women’s Division II national championships this spring, something that hasn't happened in 40 years.
San Francisco 49ers receiver Brandon Aiyuk is frustrated going into the final year of his contract: "I'm trying to get what I deserve," he said.
Officials admitted to blowing the call in the postgame pool report.
Here's when you can see players back on the field this spring.
Brunson fell one point short of Carmelo Anthony's Knicks scoring record as New York lost in overtime.
Frankie Montas delivered on the mound and Nick Martini was the unlikely hero at the plate as the Reds delivered to begin the season.