Kellman carries Princeton past Rutgers-Camden 87-41

PRINCETON, N.J. (AP) -- Keeshawn Kellman scored a career-high 20 points on 9-of-11 shooting and Princeton rolled past Division III Rutgers-Camden 87-41 on Sunday.

Elijah Barnes had 10 points for Princeton (7-8), which earned its fourth straight victory.

The Tigers made 20 of 30 shots, six of them behind the arc, and held the Scarlet Raptors to 30% to roll to a 55-16 lead at halftime.

Scroll to continue with content Ad

Isaac Destin and Arian Azemi both scored 16 points for the Scarlet Raptors, who finished the game missing all 13 of their 3-point attempts.

---

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP-Top25

---

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com