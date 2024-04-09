Keller rebounds, Reynolds belts 100th-career homer in Pirates’ win over Tigers

This article originally appeared on pittsburghbaseballnow.com.

Mitch Keller had his best start of the season and Bryan Reynolds hit his 100th career home run in the Pittsburgh Pirates’ 7-4 win over the Detroit Tigers at PNC Park on Monday night.

Keller (1-1) had some early wildness, walking two in the first inning and three through the first three frames, but settled in and delivered the Pirates’ fifth quality start in a row.

The staff ace went six innings for the first time this season, allowed two runs on five hits and struck out nine batters.

