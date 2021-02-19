Kellen Winslow II to spend 14 years in prison after new plea deal

Former Cleveland Browns tight end Kellen Winslow II will spend 14 years in prison after agreeing to a new plea deal Friday, according to USA Today.

Winslow pleaded guilty to rape and sexual battery charges in November of 2019. He revised that deal in an agreement submitted Friday in San Diego Superior Court. Under his previous agreement, Winslow was sentenced to 12 to 18 years in prison. The length of his sentence was to be determined at a hearing.

As part of Friday's deal, Winslow pleaded guilty to "assaulting a hitchhiker with the intent to commit rape in March 2018," according to USA Today. That replaces Winslow's previous sexual battery plea.

In June of 2019, Winslow was found guilty of rape, indecent exposure and lewd conduct. Jurors were deadlocked on six other felonies, which prompted a retrial. Winslow pleaded guilty instead of face a retrial, which could have resulted in Winslow spending life in prison.

Winslow will be sentenced in March.

He was originally set to be sentenced in 2020, but that was delayed due to the COVID-19 pandemic. Winslow appeared at Friday's hearing remotely.

Kellen Winslow II spent nine seasons in NFL

Winslow was a first-round pick by the Browns in the 2004 NFL draft. He spent his first four season with the team, making the Pro Bowl in 2007. Winslow also spent time with the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, New England Patriots and New York Jets. He last played in the NFL in 2013.

Winslow is the son of Hall of Fame tight end Kellen Winslow Sr., who played nine seasons with the San Diego Chargers.

More from Yahoo Sports: