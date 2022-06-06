Kellen Moore, Terance Mathis, Darryl Rogers Named To 2023 College Football Hall Of Fame Ballot

Kellen Moore, Terance Mathis, Darryl Rogers Nominated to 2023 College Football Hall of Fame Ballot

Can the Boise State quarterback, New Mexico wide receiver, or former head coach make it to Atlanta?

The absolute best of the best ever.

The College Football Hall of Fame revealed the list of potential entrants for its 2023 class this morning and, among the 80 nominees from FBS programs, three have ties to current Mountain West schools.

The trio is headlined by former Boise State quarterback Kellen Moore, a three-time offensive player of the year from 2009 to 2011 that spanned the Broncos’ transition from the WAC to the Mountain West. Still the winningest signal-caller in college football history, Moore racked up a 50-3 record in four seasons as a starter, earned a fourth-place finish in voting for the 2010 Heisman Trophy, and is surpassed by only Case Keenum with 142 career passing touchdowns.

New Mexico wide receiver Terance Mathis, meanwhile, was a consensus All-American for the Lobos back in 1989 and left the program with 263 career catches and 4,254 receiving yards,

both of which were FBS records. That enabled him to become a sixth-round pick in the 1990 NFL Draft, which kicked off a 12-year NFL career.

Darryl Rogers, a former Fresno State defensive back who played for the Bulldogs in 1955 and 1956, is on the ballot for his work as a coach. He led Fresno State from 1966 to 1972 and San Jose State from 1973 to 1975, though he is best known for later stints at Michigan State and Arizona State. In all, he compiled a record of 129-84-7 in college, including a 1978 Big Ten championship and a 10-2 campaign with the Sun Devils in 1982.

The 2023 class is slated to be announced in January 2023 and will be inducted on December 5 next year.

