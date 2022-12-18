Kellen Moore’s play cadence among 3 keys to a Cowboys win over Jags

At this late stage of an NFL season, teams are looking to consistently be playing their best brand of football. Unfortunately, both the Dallas Cowboys and Jacksonville Jaguars are more like Dr Jekyll and Mr. Hyde. Jacksonville once lost seven straight games including defeats at the hands of the Indianapolis Colts, Denver Broncos, Las Vegas Raiders and even the one-win Houston Texans. On the other hand, the Jaguars are only two games back of the AFC South division lead by beating the Baltimore Ravens and the Tennessee Titans in the last three weeks.

The Cowboys on the other hand go from mouse to juggernaut within a single game. Dallas can play the Colts even for three quarters and then blast them 33-0 in the fourth quarter. The Texans could outplay the Cowboys nearly all game, and then Dallas can follow a goal-line stand with a 98-yard game-winning drive.

This game has shaped up to be a great battle between two teams that need a win to stay in contention for their division. Here are the keys to Cowboys securing a playoff spot with a victory Sunday against the Jaguars.

Protect Prescott

There is a bad mix happening for Dallas as they enter the Week 15 matchup. The Cowboys pass protection has been getting worse while the Jaguars pass rush has started to come on.

On the season the Jaguars are a bottom five team in sacks. Over the last three weeks they have numbers that would put them in the middle of the pack, and in their last game notched four sacks against the Tennessee Titans.

On the flip side Dallas allows the least number of sacks per game, but much of that is about the game plan and the quarterback. The Cowboys have one of the worse offensive lines in the league in terms of pass-rush win rate. Dak Prescott has the most interceptions thrown since Week 7 and many of those have been because of bad pass protection. Just last week the game was almost lost because Prescott had his arm hit by a defensive end while throwing the ball and it was intercepted, setting up the opposing offense on Dallas’ four-yard line.

Tyron Smith will be starting his first game of the year and the injury to Terence Steele at right tackle has Dallas looking for a solution between him, Jason Peters and Josh Ball. The lack of specific experience at the position could be a problem.

If Prescott is under siege, the Cowboys could be in trouble.

Pressure Trevor Lawrence

The Cowboys have had the top sack numbers in all of the NFL almost all season and previously by a wide margin, but a lull the last several games has caused Dallas to slip to second place. Over their last three games the Cowboys sack percentage has dropped by more than half, including having zero sacks last week against the worst team in the league.

Defensive coordinator Dan Quinn has decided to line up Micah Parsons over the best lineman on the opposing team much more frequently lately. Andrew Thomas got Parsons all game versus the New York Giants, and Laremy Tunsil for most of the game against the Texans.

It might be time for Parsons to start diversifying Parsons’ matchups again. Find the ones he can exploit and wreck opposing offenses.

If the secret to the Cowboys success is Parsons lining up all over the field than this might be the week to bring it back because if Trevor Lawrence can just sit in the pocket, he can cut up a very young Dallas secondary.

Better Game planning

Kellen Moore is not a bad offensive coordinator. With a healthy Dak Prescott, Moore’s offense has been the best in the league since 2018. Even in 2020 when the team lost Prescott to injury, the Andy Dalton led Cowboys were top half of the league offensively.

That notwithstanding, the offense has its days where the game plan leaves fans scratching their heads. Just this past game against the Texans, the worst run defense in the league, Dallas decided to pass the ball 23 times in the first half while averaging over six yards per carry when they did run the ball. The Texans even played a defensive scheme that invited the team to run because they often played both safety’s back in coverage.

The Jaguars are middle of the pack in rush yards allowed, and bottom five in pass yards allowed, which would make an offensive coordinator want to attack Jacksonville through the air. In the Cowboys case though, with the offensive line shuffle, it might be better to lean on the run. The pass is always going to be there if the Jaguars are able to slow down Tony Pollard and Ezekiel Elliott.

Jacksonville is 3-2 in their last five games with wins over the Baltimore Ravens and Tennessee Titans, and if Moore has a game plan like he has had against the New York Giants, the Indianapolis Colts, and Houston Texans, then the Jaguars can pull the upset on Sunday.

