Kellen Moore will call plays for the Cowboys

Mike McCarthy called the plays in Green Bay while he doubled as head coach. It was long assumed he would do the same in Dallas.

He won’t.

McCarthy convinced Kellen Moore to remain as offensive coordinator, and Moore will continue to call the plays.

“My plan is for him to be the play caller,” McCarty said, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News.

Moore called the plays for the first time in 2019, and the Cowboys finished with the most yards in the NFL.

“Kellen was someone I was watching from afar, regardless of what opportunity worked out for myself,” McCarthy said, via Jon Machota of TheAthletic.com. “The opportunity to work with Kellen was something I was going to pursue either way.”

McCarthy also said he plans to keep the offense’s terminology the same. He will learn team’s language not the other way around.

The Cowboys will continue to use a four-man front on defense, McCarthy said. Mike Nolan has coached both the 3-4 and the 4-3.