Kellen Moore applauds Brandon Staley’s offense-first draft strategy

The Chargers had work to do in the offseason to prepare for a bounce-back 2023 campaign, and with the draft behind them, their roster is starting to take shape.

After speculation surrounding whether or not they’d favor building on offense or defense first, the team elected to choose TCU wide receiver Quinten Johnston with their first-round pick to give quarterback Justin Herbert another option to throw to.

Offensive coordinator Kellen Moore applauded that decision in comments made to the media after the draft. Speaking to reporters about his thoughts on the team’s draft class, he made it clear that the team’s strategy in the annual selection meeting took him by surprise.

“Brandon [Staley] is this defensive guy and he’s drafting these offensive guys, I like this,” Moore explained. “It’s a lot of fun. Q [Johnston] really stood out for us as we went through the process. Everyone kind of sees the measurables, the size as far as the height and the weight.

“What he did for TCU from his versatility, I thought, was really, really special. His ability to kind of catch-and-run, he was a fly-sweep guy. He got the ball in a lot of different ways. You saw a lot of versatility in his game that maybe, initially, someone may not have necessarily anticipated. We were really excited that he was there and available for us.”

Johnston will have to prove himself to see a significant number of snaps in the regular season but should benefit from the mentorship of receivers Keenan Allen and Mike Williams when training camp begins in July.

For his part, Moore seems committed to converting on every ounce of promise that Johnston showed on film last season. With some time, the seasoned coordinator could unlock hidden potential in his newest offensive weapon.

