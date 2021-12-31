Kellen Mond’s unvaccinated status puts him at risk for a close-contact absence

Vikings quarterback Kirk Cousins vowed to ensconce himself in plexiglass, in order to avoid testing positive for COVID-19. It didn’t work.

Now that the Minnesota unvaccinated quarterback has tested positive, the question becomes whether an unvaccinated backup will end up being deemed a close contact.

For unvaccinated players, any close contact with an infected person results in an automatic five-day absence. It happened to Cousins in the preseason, when Mond tested positive and Cousins was deemed to be a close contact.

So now Cousins is gone for at least five days, and Mond could be gone, too. Unless Sean Mannion returned from his own COVID diagnosis, Kyle Sloter could be the starting quarterback on Sunday night against the Packers.

