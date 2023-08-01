Kellen Mond to start in Pro Football Hall of Fame game vs. Jets

The Pro Football Hall of Fame game is slated for Thursday Night as the Cleveland Browns get set to take on the New York Jets. The Browns have already released their depth chart for the game, and have now named their starting quarterback for the affair as well. As the Browns rest both Deshaun Watson and Joshua Dobbs, head coach Kevin Stefanski has announced that Kellen Mond will start.

Rookie fifth round pick Dorian Thompson-Robinson is slated to see plenty of playing time as well in this game. Do not expect many players who will be counted on in the regular season to suit up in their preseason opener, but expect the rookies to get a fair share of reps as they put on the orange and brown for the first time.

