Vikings quarterback Kellen Mond has signed his rookie deal, the team announced Tuesday.

Mond will get a three-year, $5.223 million deal, including a signing bonus of $1.158 million, per Chris Tomasson of the Pioneer Press, and the third-round choice will count $949,712 against the 2021 salary cap.

The Vikings have signed eight of their 11 draft choices, with only third-rounders Chazz Surratt, Wyatt Davis and Patrick Jones remaining unsigned.

Mond threw for 2,282 yards with 19 touchdowns and three interceptions in 10 games for Texas A&M last season. During his career with the Aggies under Jimbo Fisher, Mond threw for 9,661 yards and 71 touchdowns.

Kellen Mond signs rookie deal with Vikings originally appeared on Pro Football Talk