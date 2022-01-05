Kellen Mond not starting against the Bears would be foolish on so many levels

The season is already in the dumps for the 7-9 Minnesota Vikings, and yet, coach Mike Zimmer is still talking about quarterback Kirk Cousins and backup Sean Mannion playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Meanwhile, rookie third-round draft pick Kellen Mond—you know, the guy that actually needs the experience—could finish his season out with another sideline-gazing lesson.

Somebody, anybody, please make it make sense.

That somebody hasn’t been Zimmer, who recently doubled down on his reasons for “not particularly” being interested in seeing Mond under center in the team’s season finale.

“He’s improved throughout the year. He’s got a chance to be a good player, but he’s third on the depth chart,” Zimmer told media members on Monday.

Kirk Cousins has still yet to come off the reserve/COVID-19 list, but even if he does come off in time, he has nothing to gain from playing against the Chicago Bears on Sunday.

Sure, he can move his passing total over 4,000 yards, and he could add a touchdown or two as well. The Vikings might even win the game and push their ugly losing record closer to .500 win percentage.

But if it’s becoming the business of padding statistics and moral victories over building a perennial contender, then the Vikings’ franchise is in deep trouble.

The team thought high enough of Mond to spend a third-round draft pick on him. Why not make him the starter, build an actual game plan around him and see what he does on the football field?

It makes even less sense considering throwing Cousins behind an offensive line that could be without three starters in the finale. That’s a decision made by a man with a short-term picture in sight.

It makes you wonder if even Zimmer knows he’s on borrowed time in Minnesota.