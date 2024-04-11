Kellen Mond hopes workout with 49ers leads to something more

Kellen Mond doesn't have a job, but he is hoping that Wednesday's work at the 49ers' local pro day gives him an opportunity for one.

Mond was one of four veteran players participating in the workout, joining tight ends Curtis Hodges, Hunter Kampmoyer and Tommy Sweeney.

San Jose State's Chevan Cordeiro, who is draft-eligible, was the only other quarterback at the pro day.

"I was just contacted by my agent a few days ago and just figured it was a good opportunity for me to come out and throw," Mond told reporters after the session, via David Bonilla of 49erswebzone.com. "And something I was kind of already familiar with, with the system out here, just being with [former 49ers passing game coordinator] Klint Kubiak back in my rookie year [with the Vikings]. So, a lot of the verbiage was already pretty smooth out here. But just getting another opportunity to throw is always good for me."

The 49ers have Brock Purdy, Joshua Dobbs and Brandon Allen at the position but could add another.

Mond was the 66th overall pick of the Vikings in 2021, and after one season, was cut and landed with the Browns. He spent last season on the Colts' practice squad.

Mond has played only one game in his career, attempting three passes.

He said his mechanics have improved since he entered the NFL.

"Anytime you're able to get an opportunity and just be able to show you can pick up the playbook, you can operate, and then also be able to show accuracy, anticipation, and things like that," Mond said. "Sometimes it's a little weird. You're throwing to guys you've never thrown to before but definitely did a good job."