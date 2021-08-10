Kellen Mond eligible to rejoin Vikings Tuesday if asymptomatic

Rookie quarterback Kellen Mond will be 10 days clear of his positive test for COVID-19 on Tuesday, which will allow him to rejoin the Minnesota Vikings for practice as long as he is asymptomatic, per Judd Zulgad of SkorNorth.com

It was Mond’s positive test that also sidelined starter Kirk Cousins and second-year quarterback Nate Stanley as they were deemed close contacts to Mond. Jake Browning, the only member of the group that was vaccinated, has remained eligible to take part in practices in their absences.

The Vikings claimed Danny Etling off waivers from the Seattle Seahawks when they found themselves with only one available quarterback last week. Mond’s impending return would potentially mean someone has to go from the group as carrying five quarterbacks on a roster is not a normal occurrence.

Mond had become sick from the infection, offensive coordinator Klint Kubiak said.

Darren Wolfson of KSTP added he’s heard Mond is doing well, so his return to practice should be coming soon if it’s not quite possible on Tuesday.

Mond was a third-round pick this spring by the Vikings out of Texas A&M.

