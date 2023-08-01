Kellen Mond, Dorian Thompson-Robinson about to get their chance to shine with Browns

BEREA — Kellen Mond has been with the Browns for more than 330 days. Trying to find a picture of the quarterback taking a game snap, however, is like trying to find a picture of a UFO.

The only difference is, there are pictures of UFOs. There have been no pictures of Mond taking a snap in a game for the Browns.

That will change Thursday when the Browns play the New York Jets in the Hall of Fame Game in Canton. On Tuesday, Mond was named the starting quarterback by head coach Kevin Stefanski, while rookie Dorian Thompson-Robinson will start the second half.

"I think when you start to get more experience in the NFL, you start to realize whatever you put on tape, it's going to be what people think of you and going to be your results," Mond said following Tuesday's practice. "So every time you step on the field, your goal is to put good film on tape play well, execute, and at the end of the day put the ball in the end zone. So that's what I'm most excited for."

Browns quarterback Kellen Mond throws during practice Tuesday.

It's not that Mond hasn't played in an NFL preseason game before. He's even played in a regular-season game, going 2-for-3 for 5 yards in a Week 16 game at Green Bay as a rookie for Minnesota in 2021.

Mond spent the entire preseason last year with the Vikings, who had selected him in the third round in 2021. However, they waived him last Aug. 30, and the Browns were awarded him off waivers the next day.

Mond spent all of last season as the No. 3 QB, whether it was Deshaun Watson or Jacoby Brissett starting. Now, he's in a battle with Thompson-Robinson to hold onto that role behind Watson and his backup, Joshua Dobbs.

"There was just a period of just getting to know him early in the season last year," Stefanski said. "So, he's done everything we've asked him to do. I've been very impressed with him both in the meeting room and on the practice field. And the fun part for our players, as you know, is to play in these games. So, I think Kellen's excited about the opportunity."

Mond's getting the start on Thursday and is expected to play the entire first half. The second half will then go to Thompson-Robinson, the fifth-round pick in April's draft out of UCLA.

There's a decent chance the game will be both quarterback's most significant playing time of the preseason. Stefanski's has at least intimated that Watson will start at least one of either the second or fourth preseason games against Washington or Kansas City, while Dobbs will likely see substantial action in the final three preseason games.

Dealing with limited reps won't be a new thing for either. Thompson-Robinson, in particular, has only recently seen his practice reps go up, making the game reps even more valuable.

"I'm ready to just go out there and get an opportunity to play," Thompson-Robinson said. "Being a rookie, you don't really get as much practice reps. Finally being able to get in the game and the time is yours and you get to go out there and show what you can do is just fun for me."

There's a good chance the two quarterbacks are essentially battling with each other to remain on the roster past Aug. 29. Dobbs, who was cut last year when Watson returned from his 11-game suspension so that Mond could stay, signed a one-year deal with the Browns in the spring to be the backup.

That means the No. 3 spot is up for grabs between Mond, who had it last year, and Thompson-Robinson, who some believe is being groomed to be the backup in 2024. That makes the opportunity to showcase themselves even more important.

"Those game reps — they can tackle you now," Stefanski said. "They're not worried that you're wearing a red jersey, so you are playing the game at full speed. You have got to play fast. Everything's going to happen faster for all those rookies that are playing in their first preseason game under the lights. So just looking for him to operate and really take an extension of what he's been doing here on the practice fields to the game."

Chris Easterling can be reached at ceasterling@thebeaconjournal.com. Read more about the Browns at www.beaconjournal.com/sports/browns. Follow him on Twitter at @ceasterlingABJ

This article originally appeared on Akron Beacon Journal: Kellen Mond, Dorian Thompson-Robinson to get their shot in HOF Game