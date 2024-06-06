Kellam boys lacrosse, softball and girls soccer in hunt for state titles

VIRGINIA BEACH, Va. (WAVY) — As the school year comes to a close, three teams at Kellam High School are hoping to go out on top.

The Knights’ boys lacrosse, girls soccer and softball teams are all alive for state titles.

For the lacrosse team, in particular, it’s special. The Knights are in just their second year as a varsity program and will play Riverside for the Class 5 state championship at 10 a.m. Friday at Glen Allen High School.

The girls soccer team will play in the Class 5 state semifinals tomorrow against Independence at Glen Allen. Kellam surrendered a mere four goals all season and will bring a 17-1-1 record into Friday’s semifinal matchup as it continues its bid for its first girls soccer title in 19 years.

“I’ve played with all these girls for four-plus years, in club, too,” said senior Ava Chuderewicz. “[I] really want to come home with a state championship and I really think that we can do it this year.”

In softball, Kellam will play Midlothian at 10 a.m. Friday at Glen Allen in the Class 5 state semis.

Kellam brings a 12-game winning streak into the state semifinal matchup. The Knights were dominant in their 11-0 win over Kecoughtan in the state quarterfinals. Now the region champs have their sights set on something higher.

“I think it would be an ode to our hard work if we could finally win it this year,” said senior Abigail Adamek.

Said fellow senior Carson Griffith: “Last year we made it to the Jubilee and sadly lost. We finally made it back and we don’t want to stop now.”

