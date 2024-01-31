Kel'el Ware, not tough? Tuesday vs. Iowa he sure was. And Indiana needed every bit of it.

BLOOMINGTON -- There was every reason for Kel’el Ware to sit down.

After missing IU’s past two games with a right ankle injury, Ware was questionable again for IU’s matchup with Iowa on Tuesday. Ware returned to the lineup and had an emphatic grip on the game. He controlled the interior on both ends and was the primary reason Indiana led by as many as 17 points in the first half against the Hawkeyes.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) dunks over Iowa's Owen Freeman (32) as he is fouled during the second half of the Indiana versus Iowa men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Tuesday, Jan. 30, 2024.

But with 7:40 left in the second half, Ware walked away grimacing after posterizing Iowa center Owen Freeman through contact. Clearly in pain, Ware stayed in the game after making his and-one free throw. Less than two minutes later, Ware hobbled around the court grabbing his left leg when he was fouled chasing after an offensive rebound.

Ware could’ve exited the game after either of those instances. In a season that doesn’t feel NCAA tournament-bound, the projected first-round NBA draft pick has the most to lose. But he played through his pain and led Indiana to a 74-68 win over Iowa.

Ware came into college a five-star, McDonald’s All American prospect. His 7-foot frame, freakish vertical athleticism and ability to knock down jumpers are the combination of skills NBA front offices dream of.

But his freshman campaign at Oregon was less than spectacular. Ware started only four games and averaged 6.6 points per game for the Ducks, as Oregon coach Dana Altman questioned his effort in a season that guided Ware to the transfer portal.

Despite the concerns, Indiana and coach Mike Woodson took Ware in to be the starting center to replace Trayce Jackson-Davis. And the start of Ware’s time in Bloomington was bumpy.

“A lot of coach Woodson screaming from the very beginning when I got him,” Woodson said. “I don't mean that in a bad way. I just tried to push him, along with our coaching staff.

“Because the first two or three weeks with him was a nightmare in terms of his energy. … And we've kind of coached him into playing better, playing with a little more energy.”

IU couldn’t have won this game without Ware. The Hoosiers’ leading scorer Malik Reneau hurt his right foot just two minutes into the contest. With Reneau sidelined, it was on Ware to carry the load in the paint.

It didn’t take long for Indiana to be reminded of what it was missing. Ware scored 12 points on 5-of-5 shooting in the first half to go with four rebounds, two assists and two blocks. He finished the night with 23 points, 10 rebounds, two assists and three blocks. His 35 minutes of grit gave Indiana its first win over Iowa in the Woodson era.

“We needed him back in the worst way,” Woodson said. “Games like this, man, it's huge for our ball club. He gets 23 (points) and 10 (rebounds) and three blocks. We were missing his length and ability to block shots. We just didn't have it.”

The three blocks Ware had don’t even tell the story defensively. Iowa players were disturbed by his length all night. It progressed from Ware blocking shots, to altering the trajectory of attempts at the rim, to making Iowa players think twice before even throwing the ball at the hoop.

It was a truly dominant performance on that end by Ware. Iowa shot 39.5% (17-of-43) on 2-pointers against IU, the lowest percentage for the dangerous Hawkeyes offense all year.

Ware has answered any questions about whether or not this sport means something to him. He’s endured a season in the country’s most-physical conference while recovering from COVID-19, his right ankle injury and now whatever’s wrong with his left leg. And those are just the injuries that have been reported.

“It was good to see him show some emotion and fight through some nicks and bruises and whatnot,” IU guard Anthony Leal said. “But especially with Malik going down, he stepped up big time for us.”

Eleven months ago, Ware went through a stretch where he played nine total minutes in three Pac-12 games that Oregon went 1-2 in. Today, he enters February as one of the best players in the Big Ten, and his return halted IU’s three-game losing streak.

Ware’s focus and energy are still a work in progress. But when he shows those traits — as he has more often than not this year — there aren’t many big men who are as impactful. Ware’s natural talents combined with a honed-in attitude will lead to nights like Tuesday.

“He's obviously super talented, super skilled, and a lot of people's knock on him is that he's not tough,” IU guard Gabe Cupps said. “And I think he shows it in spurts, but once he can be consistent in that — and he showed that tonight — he's an unstoppable player.”

Ware could’ve easily taken himself out of this game. With all the bumps and bruises he’s sustained, it would’ve been understandable. But that’s not his mindset. Not anymore.

This article originally appeared on Indianapolis Star: IU basketball: Kel'el Ware battles through pain, steps up vs. Iowa