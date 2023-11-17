Kel'el Ware came to IU with point to prove. He's playing like it, and Hoosiers need it.

BLOOMINGTON – After four remarkable years decorating Assembly Hall with a career’s worth of superlative performances, Trayce Jackson-Davis’ appearances in this venerable old arena are, these days, confined to brief scoreboard cameos.

And for all the talk of an offensive revolution in Jackson-Davis’ wake, the player now manning the spot he left behind might wind up just as important for Indiana.

Through three closer-than-anticipated wins — the most recent an 89-80 defeat of Wright State on Thursday night — Oregon transfer Kel’el Ware has been the Hoosiers’ (3-0) most impactful, outstanding and important player. His 22 points (on just 11 field goal attempts) and 12 rebounds were both team highs against the Raiders.

And he is to the naked eye only beginning to dig at his remarkable potential.

“He's doing everything we've asked him to do since he's been here,” IU coach Mike Woodson said. “He's rebounded the ball. He's blocked shots. He's made shots on the perimeter. He's made shots down low. I just want to keep him in that space.”

Both the player and his program look bound to spend the next few weeks, at least, unpacking a host of questions centered on words like “ceiling” and “long-term outlook,” albeit from opposite directions.

Indiana's Kel'el Ware (1) scores over Wright State's AJ Braun (12) during the first half of the Indiana versus Wright State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Indiana is the rawest possible version of what we expected from a team so turned over in roster construction and returning production. The Hoosiers are working through issues with turnovers, on defense and at both the free-throw and 3-point lines. Woodson hasn’t handed out minutes like a coach supremely confident in his bench. IU’s KenPom rating has fallen after each of its three wins.

Maybe we should expect this from college basketball more often now. The portal, NIL, diversifying options for elite recruits — perhaps college basketball is just going to look more and more like an unfinished product for the first two months of its season, in a broad-brush way, for a lot of teams.

But if you held out any hope these Hoosiers would be anything more refined or further along than they are right now, it’s time to let that go.

“We haven't put a perfect game together,” Woodson said. “The game before this game we made our free throws. We didn't make them tonight. The 3-ball has been a major concern. We haven't shot the 3-ball very well.

“I figure if you put all those together, boy, life might be pretty good. I wouldn't probably be having this conversation with you. But that ain't the case. So, we've just got to keep working, take it a practice at a time, a game at a time and see where it leads us.”

So far, it’s led Woodson right back where he was a year ago — pumping the ball to a potentially dominant NBA-talented five who might be the anchor Indiana needs to hang onto as it rides out its various other storms.

If IU’s season is to be a series of proving-it events, Ware looks like the first one to land. A top-10 recruit when he signed with Oregon in 2022, the Arkansas native underwhelmed for an underwhelming team as a freshman last season.

At 7-2, with a remarkable wingspan and a legitimate offensive repertoire facing the basket, Ware is the sort of center that makes NBA scouts rewind the tape.

He was too rarely that sort of player last season in Eugene. Across 35 games, Ware scored in double figures just eight times. From the turn of the year onward, his games with zero points outnumbered his games with 10 or more. A pair of double-doubles across the first three games this season are Ware’s first in college.

Woodson wasn’t shy in challenging Ware in the preseason. He talked freely about the perception Ware was soft and lacking the necessary work ethic at Oregon. He said Ware came to Indiana with something to prove.

Through three games — against, admittedly, the kind of competition Ware should dominate — he’s played like it.

“I would say I'm more in a groove now,” Ware said, “with coach Woodson giving me that role where he trusts me enough to just go make the play and attack the basket, score, even throw it out to my teammates and just play smart on the court.

“As long as I'm playing hard and just giving them that, then we should be good.”

His rebounding and block rates fill many of the gaps left by Jackson-Davis’ departure. Ware’s sheer length makes him, in some ways, an even more imposing defensive presence. He gets his offense creatively, mixing traditional post play with a refined fadeaway jumper and even the occasional 3. Through three games, he’s averaging 16.5 points and nine rebounds per, and finishing a remarkable 79.2% of his 2s.

And like Jackson-Davis once did with Race Thompson, Ware has Woodson using the term “buddy ball” again. This time, it describes his partnership with sophomore forward Malik Reneau, both players flexible enough to score from a number of different areas on the floor, and unselfish enough to share the ball between them.

Indiana's Malik Reneau (5) celebrates his assist to Kel'el Ware for a dunk during the second half of the Indiana versus Wright State men's basketball game at Simon Skjodt Assembly Hall on Thursday, Nov. 16, 2023.

Thursday’s brightest highlight was probably the transition lob Reneau (who finished with 16 points, eight rebounds and five assists) threw Ware near the end of the second half.

“Kel'el is a big frame, very agile, can move, and just knowing that any step he gets on his defender, he's got a chance to raise up and get dang near to the top of the backboard, you can throw it anywhere to him,” Reneau said. “Just looking back at Race and Trayce, I've been seeing it the whole of last year, the buddy ball system, and just when I was in the game, looking for Trayce, too. I had a bunch of passes where I caught it high, threw the lob pass over the top to Trayce last year, too.

“Just keep working on that and keep trying to find my buddy.”

Woodson’s to-do list remains lengthy. New York will give him another long, perhaps hard, look at his team. So will Harvard after Thanksgiving, and Maryland, Michigan and Auburn before Christmas.

The goal is never to be at your best in November and December, but even the Hoosiers will probably concede theirs remains out of sight right now.

There’s a lot else for Woodson to worry about. What for the moment it looks like he doesn’t need to sweat is the lighthouse post player he recruited to replace the one he lost. As IU navigates some very real growing pains in the coming weeks, the Hoosiers will need more of what Kel’el Ware — thus far every bit the lottery pick-level talent he was billed before a year of misadventures in the PNW — is delivering so far.

He has the capacity to anchor his team through what should be its roughest patch of the season. Indiana needs to hang on tight.

